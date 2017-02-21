Okay. Just before LG releases the new G6 next week at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, we’re hoping that all G5 units will finally receive Android Nougat. And yes, even before Google launches the Android O, we want all premium flagship to be updated to the latest Android OS version. As for the LG G5 from AT&T, we’ve got good news for you: the Nougat update is ready to roll out on your device.

The LG G5 has always been eligible for the Nougat. We first heard of the Optus releasing Android 7.0 as early as October. LG confirmed the good news and soon T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless released their Nougat versions.

Following the release of the update for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, AT&T is rolling out the same for the LG G5. We’re expecting more flagships will receive similar Nougat updates but we’ll have to wait a bit more. You see, mobile OS updates go through many levels so it’s taking the carriers and manufacturers a lot of time. If you notice, AT&T has released Nougat only for the LG V20, Galaxy S7/S7 Edge, and this LG G5.

This Nougat update is expected to bring the LG G5 the following features: Multi-window mode, enhanced Notifications, and improved Quick Settings among others. This one already includes the January 1 Security Patch Level and will require at least 1.5GB of free storage space. Wait to receive an OTA notification from AT&T or manually check your settings for available software updates.

VIA: Android Police