A new ASUS ZenFone model is expected to be revealed soon. The first time it was mentioned here was a few days ago. An Asus Zenfone 8 Flip was leaked as part of a special list from the Android team. Now we’re learning about an ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini with decent specs. The Mini in the device name may mean lite but this one is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor which is already a premium chipset.

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini may be equipped with a 5.9-inch 120Hz OLED screen. It will run on the Snapdragon 888. The phone follows the ASUS ROG Phone 5 that was recently announced. This means there are two flagship series from the Taiwanese tech giant to choose from.

The new ASUS ZenFone 8 series may include several variants. There may be the regular ZenFone 8, A ZenFone 8 Pro, a ZenFone 8 Mini, and that mysterious ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip.

XDA shared some information upon looking at the kernel source code of the new ASUS ROG Phone 5. There were references to three other devices: “SAKE”, “PICASSO”, and “VODKA”. The previous ASUS ZenFone 7 was known as “TEQUILA” so it is highly possible the three are also for new ZenFone models.

Interestingly, the ASUS PixelMaster Camera app’s code also has related references. Sighted were “ASUS ZenFone 8” and “ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip”. The ZenFone 8 “Mini” could be the one called “SAKE”. It will be the smallest phone among the series but with a 2400×1080 HD+ resolution already, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 64MP Sony IMX686 + Sony IMX663 camera system. The “PICASSO” could be the regular ASUS ZenFone 8 with a large 6.67-inch Samsung OLED screen with full HD+ resolution.