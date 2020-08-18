The ROG Phone 3 was ASUS’ biggest announcement last month. The gaming phone is no doubt powerful but it is for a niche market. Hardcore mobile gamers will get to enjoy the smartphone with its premium specs and high performance. It is also ready for 5G gaming. It’s not the only high-end smartphone from ASUS. The Taiwanese tech giant is also set to launch the new ZenFone 7 series phone. It’s another flagship device from ASUS that is yet to be announced next week.

The official online announcement will happen on August 26 according to a source. That is a Wednesday so mark your calendars. We’ll see how the ASUS ZenFone 7 series can be another great choice.

The virtual event will be published on the official YouTube channel of ASUS e at 2PM (local time). The ZenFone series may come in two variants. We can probably expect a regular ASUS ZenFone 7 and a ZenFone 7 Pro. They are said to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865+ processor.

The same motorized flip camera from the ZenFone 6 can also be expected but now with four lens. The said design enables the main rear camera setup to also work as the selfie shooter. It also means high-quality premium selfies for you.

The past few months for ASUS have been all about the ROG Phone 3. Its specs and image renders have been leaked and then confirmed with a 6000mAh battery. The 5G-ready feature is another highlight.

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 only runs on Android 10 (not Android 11). With that said, the ASUS ZenFone 7 may also be powered by Android 10 with ROG UI. Android 11 may come later this year once ready.