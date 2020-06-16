Released last year in July, the Asus ROG 2 phone is a huge success for the brand due to its power-packed specs and features. Now, the Taiwan-based phone maker wants to give gamers and geeks another reason to rejoice. The ROG 3 is just around the corner and on schedule for a July announcement. Now, it doesn’t come as a surprise that certification website TENAA has leaked the images and specs of the gaming beast.

Just like its two predecessors, the 2020 gaming phone by Asus will have ludicrous hardware boasting top of the line specs. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 processor clocked at 3.09 GHz and the GPU might also be overclocked for peak performance. The high-end variant of the phone will have 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage and a massive 6,000mAh battery paired with a 30W fast charger.

ROG 3 will have a 6.59-inch AMOLED display tweaked at 2340×1080 FHD+ resolution. There is no confirmation about the screen refresh rate but it will be at least 120Hz or maybe even 144Hz. Also, for beefed security, it will have an optical under-display fingerprint scanner. Having all that beefy hardware means the phone will be on the thicker side and heavier too at approximately 240g.

The cameras are also set to get an upgrade with this year’s gaming device. According to the TENNA listing, there will be a 64MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide lens and the third a telephoto lens. For selfies, there will be a 13MP shooter. The only confirmed omission from last year’s model will be the 3.5mm headphone jack, replaced by the USB-C port.

We expect to see the same or improved AirTriggers and the liquid cooling or airflow cooling feature. Whether it will have wireless charging or IP rating, still remains to be seen. This most anticipated phone of 2020 is going to release sometime in July, so hang around for more information in the coming days.