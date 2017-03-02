ASUS has recently rolled out an important software update for one of its flagship phones. The ZenFone 3 Deluxe is finally getting the much awaited Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The last we heard was this particular variant was no longer coming to Canada. We’re quite interested with this phone because a 256GB version was even released running Snapdragon 821. Before it was officially announced, the ZenFone 3 Deluxe showed up on Red Dot 21 design site.

This is no longer a rumor. ASUS confirmed the release via the ZenTalk forum so if you’re a ZenFone 3 Deluxe owner, you just have to wait for the OTA notification. As always, you can also check for the update manually. Go to Settings> About> System Update and you will see if a new version of the OS is ready for download and installation.

The update brings your Android Marshmallow ZenFone 3 Deluxe to Android 7.0 Nougat. After the update, don’t be surprised if you will no longer see some of the previously preloaded apps because they will be removed automatically. Apps like Flashlight, System update, Splendid, Audio Wizard, Share Link, Bubbles, Phase Beam live wallpapers, Black Hole, and Holo Spiral will no longer be found on the device. You may need to download them manually if you want. ShakeShake from ZenMotion and PC Suite will also be deleted.

