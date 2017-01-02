It’s been almost two years ago since ASUS launched the Chromebook Flip. The second-gen version is almost ready just in time for the CES. ASUS is set to unveil the new Chromebook Flip 2 anytime this week but here’s an unboxing video shared by the geeks over at Chrome Unboxed–our reliable source for Chrome related news.

The ASUS Chrombeook Flip 2 impresses with its sleek and sexy build. It’s not exactly super slim but the touchscreen display makes it an efficient machine. It’s a hybrid tablet-notebook that is ideal for those people always on-the-go. This could very well rival the upcoming Samsung Chromebook Pro and other models to be introduced this year.

ASUS’ new Chromebook Flip 2 has impressed our source in paper and we’re not surprised why. Before this, it was already sighted on Newegg as the ASUS C302CA powered by an Intel Core M processor and 64GB onboard storage. Interestingly, the listing was removed but Chrome Unboxed managed to order and receive one. What’s actually surprising is that the device arrived with much lower specs.

On the official Newegg listing, the Chromebook was listed with a 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and Intel Core M3. However, the actual features were only 32GB and a lower Intel Pentium. Watching the unboxing, we learned the notebook computer will have side-mounted speakers.

Note that these information are net yet final and official but we’re looking forward to a grand reveal by ASUS this week at CES 2017.

VIA: Chrome Unboxed