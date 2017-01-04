A couple of days ago we saw an unboxing video of the ASUS C302CA ordered from Newegg. It’s powered by only an Intel Pentium chipset but we weren’t sure then if it’s the final product as specs were questionable. We knew about the grand reveal at the CES this year and now we have more accurate information about the new Chromebook. This ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA is definitely the Flip 2 we’ve been waiting for.

The new Chromebook is available starting this week in the United States with a $499 price tag. That’s already good enough for a Chrome OS-powered laptop although a much lower price will be more appreciated. Just like the first-gen ASUS Chromebook Flip, this one is also flippable and convertible as a hybrid tablet and laptop in-one.

This Chrome OS-powered device is powerful with the following specs: 12.5-inch LED backlit FHD screen, 1920 x 1080 resolution, Intel Core M 6Y30 or 6Y75 processor, 4GB or 8GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB onboard storage, illuminated chiclet keyboard, HD web camera, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and two USB Type C port.

The Intel M chipset may be a bit underwhelming but it’s already good enough for a notebook that transforms into a tablet. It runs Chrome OS which means it will be able to run Android apps with the added Chrome Web and Google Play Store support.

SOURCE: ASUS