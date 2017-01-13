ASUS is one of the few companies that showed off a lot of new products at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada recently. We saw the ASUS ZenFone VR Tango and Daydream phone, the ZenFone 3 Zoom, an update for the Zenwatch 3, and the new Chromebook Flip C302CA. More products were unveiled including new monitors, the VivoMini PCs, and the ASUS HiveSpot & HiveDot Mesh Wi-Fi System.

We’re more interested in the ASUS Designo Curve MX38VQ monitor. It’s the newest addition to the Designo Curve MX Series. The new monitor is impressive with its 37.5-inch curved screen and almost frameless 2300R curvature. Pixel resolution is already ultra-wide 3840 x 1600 QHD on the IPS panel. Curved aspect ratio is 21:9 which is also said to be equidistant to the eyes of the viewer.

The ASUS Designo Curve MX38VQ Monitor also comes with many other features like the Qi wireless charging pad which is made especially for Qi-enabled devices. The curved monitor also looks elegant in a silver metallic finish and glass base. It offers powerful audio with the 8-watt stereo speakers that take advantage of ASUS SonicMaster and Harman Kardon audio technologies.

No information on pricing, release date, and availability by region yet but ASUS should make further announcements soon.

SOURCE: ASUS