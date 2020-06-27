We haven’t forgotten the ARCore but we haven’t mentioned the technology here lately. Augmented reality is very much alive as a lot of companies and developers are incorporating the tech into their apps and programs. Google has launched experimental Sodar for social distancing measurements. It also updated 3D and AR in Search to make learning more fun for everyone. Google Search AR also started the rollout of object blending images. When it comes to games, Pokemon GO was updated with Reality Blending.

Google’s ARCore Depth API was released back in December with improved augmented reality experience. ARCore actually received a new name on the Play Store but the ARCore branding is still kept. In the past years, it has been integrated into a number of systems. It also received support from a number of OEMs including ASUS and LG.

A number of changes have been made from AR selfies and animation to Shared Camera Access and Google Playground AR Stickers. The Pokemon GO AR+ also took advantage of the platform.

Now Google sends out another update that brings improved AR Realism with the ARCore Depth API. The API is now ready in ARCore 1.18 for Android and Unity that can be supported by most Android devices.

Depth API allows occlusion. The latter is described as the “ability for digital objects to accurately appear behind real world objects”. A number of games have already used this including Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery.

The ARCore Depth API also enables new interaction types and increases realism. With the help of the ARCore Depth Lab, more ideas can be learned by developers, designers, and engineers. New Snapchat Lenses like the Dancing Hotdog were developed using the ideas presented. The Android exclusive Undersea World Lens also uses the tech.

Depth-based experiences are possible with the updated ARCore Depth API. It’s an important improvement in augmented reality as it can be used in more apps and programs. Some other examples of apps that are using depth capabilities include Lines of Play, TeamViewer Pilot app, SKATRIX by Reality Crisis, and SPLASHAAR by ForwARdgames.