At the Google I/O earlier, Google revealed some of the things the public can expect from the Android Q. Privacy and security improvements are major goals. They join digital wellbeing and innovation as major themes. The Android developers have offered a number of important changes after sharing there are now 2.5 billion active Android devices. The latest Android dessert is the 10th version of Android. You can say it’s an important milestone that must be celebrated.

Android Q’s privacy and security are made better. The mobile OS includes 5G network data and features that we can see more in action in the near future.

Aside from 5G, Android Q may also be utilized on future foldables (foldable phones), on-device AI, and edge-to-edge screens. Android Q looks into these aspects so be prepared to be amazed.

Android Q Beta Devices

The Android Q Beta 3 update is released after many feedback have been taken into consideration. So more people can test the new beta release, it’s now available to run on 15 devices from 12 different OEMs. The more units testing, the better–as made possible by Project Treble.

Project Treble has allowed the Android team to work on more partners this year including ASUS, Essential, Huawei, LGE, Nokia, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Sony, TECNO, Vivo, and Xiaomi. Note that Samsung is not included. (Complete list is HERE.)

Here are the Android Q Beta Devices available:

• ASUS ZenFone 5Z

• Essential Phone

• Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL

• Huawei Mate 20 Pro

• LGE G8

• Nokia 8.1

• OnePlus 6T

• OPPO Reno

• realme 3 Pro

• Sony Xperia XZ3

• TECNO SPARK 3 Pro

• Vivo X27, Vivo NEX S, Vivo NEX A

• Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G

Foldable Mobile Experience

Android Q not only supports 5G. It also works on foldable phone displays like the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X. A Google Pixel foldable phone may also roll out in the future. When it comes to foldables, Android Q will have something to do with “multi-tasking to adapting to different screen dimensions as you unfold the phone”. We’re assuming this was the Multi-Display Platform we featured before.

Project Mainline

The Android development team has introduced Project Mainline which is described as a new approach to keeping the security and updates always on time and safe. Code changes are regular but releasing them in a timely manner can be challenging. With this thing, a developer can easily update specific components within the OS itself or directly from Google Play. The goal is fresher code with consistency and speed all the time.

Project Mainline modules will be updated the same way updates for apps are released. You can download them easily from the Google Play Store in the near future. Android Open Source Project (AOSP) will still have a place in the process and will include all bug fixes and enhancements.

Other new Android Q features and improvements include Live Caption (automatic captions on media play, suggested actions in notifications, Dark theme, gestural navigation, and Digital wellbeing (Focus Mode, Family Link).

Android Foundations are being changed as well with improved peer-to-peer and internet connectivity, Wi-Fi performance modes, full support for Wi-Fi RTT accurate indoor positioning, audio playback capture, dynamic depth for photos, new audio and video codecs, Vulkan 1.1 and ANGLE, Neural Networks API 1.2, Thermal API, and ART optimizations.

Get the Android Q Beta 3 for your Pixel HERE. Other supported Android devices are listed HERE.