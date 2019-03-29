Android 9 Pie brought us Digital Wellbeing that made us more conscious of how we use our time on the smartphone. It is one way to fight gadget addiction and it’s been available on most Android Pie-powered devices. You may not like it at first but knowing how you use an app or how many times you unlock your phone actually makes you think. It kind of makes you feel guilty but sometimes, you just need to know your behavior and others need to tell you that.

The Digital Wellbeing shows a detailed dashboard with data you may be interested in. Feel free to set timer for each app. The timer may set a “pause” so you won’t be able to access it.

The feature will also be available on Android Q but with major improvements. For one, Google will now allow third-party launchers like the Pixel Launcher to use Digital Wellbeing.

This integration will make a smartphone more powerful. Pixel Launcher may very well be one of the first launchers to take advantage of the technology.

Google has started testing the Android Q Pixel Launcher with Digital Wellbeing. It’s not public yet but thanks to genius XDA devs for showing that it’s possible to activate Digital Wellbeing on a Pixel 2 XL.

The phone only runs Android Q Beta so there may be a few bugs. Some function that can be done includes pausing apps from the homescreen. Unpausing may need to be controlled within the settings with a few more clicks.

VIA: XDA Developers