Insta360 has been coming up with add-ons and accessories that are truly life-changing. We first heard about the Insta360 Air last year followed by the 360 VR camera accessory back in March. The company’s Insta360 Pro was certified by Google as ‘Street View Auto Ready’ camera so we know it has become a serious name in the industry especially since its partnership with Huawei.

This Christmas season, the Insta360 ONE is discounted from its original price of $299 to $269. It’s not as significant but a good deal for those who’ve been wanting to get one or more. One unit of Insta360 ONE includes a Micro USB cable, an 8GB Micro SD card, protective case, string attachment, and a 1/4 connector. The item is available in several package options: Standard (iOS), Selfie Stick (iOS), Standard Package (Android Type-C), Standard Package (Android Micro-USB), and Selfie Stick Package (Android Micro-USB).

There’s also the Android Adapter (ONE), your option of Micro USB or USB Type-C package, that can connect the Insta360 ONE to any Android device. It now costs only $29. If you place your order today, the package that contains only one Insta360 ONE Android Adapter (Micro USB or USB Type-C) will arrive before Christmas.

