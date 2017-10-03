The team behind Insta 360 have long been working with other OEMs to deliver reliable 360-degree imaging technology. We first saw the Insta360 Air when it was introduced and made available in Europe and the US. There’s also the new Insta360 Pro that has just been certified by Google as a ‘Street View Auto Ready’ Camera. It’s the first and only camera Google is recognizing as ready for vehicle-mounted use.

The Insta360 Pro was developed closely in collaboration with Google. It was designed to be part of the ‘Street View ready’ program and true enough, the manufacturer was able to follow the standards set by the tech giant. Because of the result, Google will now use 50 units of Insta360 Pros to extend its Street View camera loan program. This means more people will be able to help and contribute 360-degree content to Google Street VIew.

The 360-degree camera will bring more Street View images to the database. There is a need for such content to further improve the services offered by Street View, Google Earth, and Google Maps.

Google Street View Product Manager Charles Armstrong proudly said this statement, “When Google Street View kicked off in 2007, high-quality 360 photography was only available to those with the resources and know-how to build their own cameras.Now, thanks to the advances of companies like Insta360, anyone can create immersive 360-degree experiences and contribute them to Street View’s extensive map of the world.”

Insta360 Pro is a described as a professional 360 and 360 3D camera, offering up to 8K resolution. Price tag reads $3,499.

SOURCE: Insta360