Almost a year before the first ever Android-powered Nokia phone broke cover, HMD Global is launching a new version. The 2018 model of the Nokia 6 has been sighted on the brand’s website with a price tag that reads ¥1499. That’s about $231 in the US when converted. HMD isn’t making a big deal of the announcement (maybe not yet) but the phone has been sighted on another Chinese website and is now ready for pre-order.

The Nokia 6 (2018) is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor which is an improvement from last year’s Snapdragon 430. You can get it with either 32GB or 64GB onboard storage with 4GB RAM, OZO Audio recording, the same 16MP main camera, 8MP selfie shooter, 5.5-inch display, and a Full HD display resolution. Unlike the first-gen Nokia 6, the new version no longer have a physical home button. The fingerprint sensor can now be found on the rear side.

There’s no Android 8.0 Oreo OS yet as the smartphone comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box but we can expect the big update in the coming months. The phone also features the ‘Bothies’ camera function previously available on the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8. The device is said to start selling this coming January 10, Wednesday in China. No information on global release but we’re hoping very soon.

