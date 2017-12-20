After the Nokia 5 and as promised, the Android 8.0 Oreo is now available for the Nokia 6. It’s not the final and official version yet but just the beta labs program open for Nokia 6 owners. If you’re interested to help HMD Global with testing the cookie update, feel free to enroll and note what bugs or problems you can see. The goal is to have the OS ready for the greater public.

Beta Oreo update for Nokia 5 only rolled out last week. As with the Nokia 5, wait for any alert or OTA to be sent by Nokia. The update will bring several Android Oreo features like the Adaptive Icons, Ambient Screen, Downloadable Fonts, Wide-gamut Color, Notification Dots, New Emojis, Extended Battery Life, and Wi-Fi Settings. The beta update also includes Google Assistant integration for third-party accessories and applications.

Nokia has promised all Android phones will receive Oreo and we’re glad the brand is delivering the update. We’re looking at the Nokia 3 to receive the next Android Oreo beta build. Hopefully, the final and official version will be ready just before the year 2017 ends.

Please note the Nokia 6 December update is required for the Android Oreo Beta. Make sure you get the said update first before you try the Oreo beta program.

VIA: NPU

SOURCE: @sarvikas