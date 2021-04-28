More Android 11 OS updates are rolling out for mid-range Samsung Galaxy devices. The latest devices to receive the new Android version with the latest One UI build are as follows: the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy A31, and Galaxy A41. The Galaxy Android tablet was first announced in September last year but only reached the US the following month. It may soon receive a follow-up in the form of a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Galaxy A31 was only unveiled in March while the Galaxy A41 was announced early last year.

We knew these phones would get Android 11 One UI 3.1 update as per previous reports. Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, the entry-level tablet from the South Korean tech giant is getting the latest security patch plus One UI. The rollout has begun in the UK and several countries in Europe. Specifically, the LTE variant is getting the update first.

The new firmware version is T505XXU3BUD7. It includes March 2021 security patch, a fresher UI, and several new features. No changelog is available but we can expect the usual Android 11 updates like one-time permissions, chat bubbles, better UI design, a centralized media player widget, auto permissions reset, quick access to smart home controls, and a conversations section within the notifications. Overal, you can expect enhanced security and performance.

The latest One UI 3.1 features deliver a new Device Care section, ability to remove GPS location data, better Samsung Keyboard and Samsung Internet apps, updated stock apps with new features, and enhanced Digital Wellbeing and parental controls. Expect more Dynamic Lockscreen options plus lockscreen widgets.

The Samsung Galaxy A41 (SM-A415F) has also received a similar update in Russia. Firmware version A415FXXU1CUD4 is ready. It already includes the newest April 2021 security patch.

Those in Malaysia, Russia, and UAE can also check for Android 11 One UI 3.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy A31. Look for firmware version A315GDXU1CUD4 (Malaysia) or A315FXXU1CUD4 (Russia and the UAE).