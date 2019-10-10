Only the Pixel phones always get the latest Android mobile OS version first. This year, more OEMs got into the beta program so more devices would test the platform early. The Android Q Beta program was made ready for more devices. Interestingly, the Essential Phone would follow the Pixel line almost at the same time. As for Samsung, it wasn’t part of the Android Q Beta program but we know the South Korean tech giant has been working on Android 10.

Android 10 One UI 2.0 running on a Samsung Galaxy S10+ was leaked a couple of months ago. It is expected to bring more productivity and security to Google Enterprise, as well as, Slices and Dark theme for the Google Play Store.

Android 10 beta program for the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 were said to be released and looks like the results are ready. The Galaxy Note 9 and all Galaxy S10 series phones will receive Android 10 soon.

Note 9 with Android 10 is already in the works with firmware version N960FXXU3DSJ3. We’re assuming One UI 2 is part of it. No information if a beta version will roll out or if Samsung will proceed with the public version. No timeline has been provided yet so we’ll just have to wait and see.

As for the Galaxy S10, S10e, and the Galaxy S10+, Android 10 beta will be ready for all three. Samsung Germany shared the good news. It may be limited to some 10,000 to 30,000 units for beta testing when it’s released this week.

Here are some Android 10 features we can expect to be implemented on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Android 10: new innovations multi-window support and multitasking for foldable devices, 5G network connectivity, Live Caption, Smart Reply with contextual actions, system-wide dark theme, and full gesture navigation mode. Privacy and security enhancements include increased protection and more control of location data in network scans, preventive device tracking, more control over their files in storage, plus Storage encryption, enabling of TLS 1.3, and Platform hardening.