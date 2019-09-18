Android 10 brings numerous new features and advancements to Android smartphones. Only a few mobile devices are able to get the new version but we believe it will be ready on most premium flagships soon. The likes of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 are expected to receive the Android 10 update in the next few months as it is now in beta. The public version will be released first for the Note 10 and S10 as the latest premium flagships from the South Korean tech giant.

The Samsung Android 10 beta program has begun. There is no official announcement but we can look forward to the beta build before September ends. In the US and Europe, it will roll out next month.

Android 10 will also include the latest One UI. It follows the Android Pie version from last year. It can be assumed the Galaxy S10 will get Android 10 first before the Note 10 does but we won’t be surprised if they get it at the same time.

The Android 10 One UI 2.0 was seen running on a Samsung Galaxy S10+. It was only a leak but we were given an idea about the changes like Quick Settings tiles and a new ‘Link to Windows’ option that is said to be exclusive to Samsung.

Some enhancements we can expect as shown in previous Android beta versions include new security settings. We can also look forward to multitasking and multi-window support for foldable devices, 5G connectivity option, improved peer-to-peer and internet connectivity, Live Caption, Smart Reply in notifications with contextual actions, system-wide dark theme, full gesture navigation mode, better system UI, stricter restrictions and permission, ore control over location data, increased protection of location data in network scans, ART runtime optimizations, and Neural Networks API 1.2 support. That’s a long list out there but some may still not be available on the Note 10 and S10.

In the imaging department, Android 10 may deliver Dynamic depth for photos, new audio and video codecs, Audio playback capture, Vulkan support, and Native MIDI API. Digital wellbeing will still be supported but with Family Link and Focus mode. Watch out for this Samsung Android 10 beta because it’s about to drop.