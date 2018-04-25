What will Amazon think of next? After the Amazon Key, the top e-commerce is making shopping much easier and more convenient for some people with the In-Car Delivery. This new mode of delivery allows Prime shoppers to receive the goods in their car. No need to give your home or office address. Just tell Amazon the model and make of your car and where you are parked and it will deliver the package straight to your vehicle. This is a new service for Amazon Prime members.

Aside from free same-day delivery, the Reload option, and ordering through Alexa, shopping on Amazon is made better with the In-Car Delivery. That is, if you will allow it.

It sounds not secure but this one only works for vehicles that support Amazon Key. It’s an advantage for some of the latest cloud-connected cars today. We’re guessing only those people who use Amazon Key for home delivery will try this new service. This is “convenience delivered” right at your doorstep…errr, car’s trunk. With the service, you can easily receive packages in your vehicle whether it is parked at home or anywhere near you. Make sure it is publicly accessible.

All you need to do is get the Amazon Key App. Check for supported vehicles. Start shopping and then track in-car delivery with real-time alerts. This is offered at no extra cost as long as you have the Amazon Key and your car model from Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, or Volvo is supported.

Amazon In-Car Delivery is exclusive for Prime members only in select areas.

