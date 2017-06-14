If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you probably use the online retailer giant a lot of times, taking advantage of the unlimited two-day shipping, Prime Video, and Prime Music, among others. Now Amazon is offering something called Amazon Reload that will let you preload your Gift Card and give you a 2% rebate as well if you buy anything from there using the gift card. However, there are a lot of conditions that you have to follow to get that 2% back.

Okay, 2% may not be a lot if you think about it, but if you regularly use Amazon to buy stuff, that rebate can add up over time. The reward calculation happens when you reload and not when you buy stuff. So when you reload $100 onto your gift card, whether through your debit card or your credit card, then you will actually get $102. This is of course for Prime users only and if you have them preload beforehand, then it means that they are of course gonna spend all that cash on Amazon products.

There are a few conditions that they set to get that rebate. Aside from of course being an Amazon Prime subscriber, you also need to register both a debit card and a US bank account. You also need to give them your US driver’s license number for some reason, so minors need not participate. However, if you use any of the already existing items like Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or the Amazon Prime Store Card to reload your Gift Card, you won’t get that 2% back.

This is a “limited time offer” but Amazon did not specify when it will end. You are only allowed to reload a maximum of $2,000 in one transaction and you can only get maximum reward payments of up to $196 per day.

VIA: SlashGear