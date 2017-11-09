Regardless of how you feel about Amazon’s newest thing that will allow you to have your goods delivered right inside your door, it has now officially begun. The in-home delivery service kit should have started shipping as of today and now, the app that will help you monitor that service among other things is now live. The Amazon Key app is now available for download from the Google Play Store. Of course, you wouldn’t be able to use the app until your kit arrives, but in case there are users who have the kit already, at least you know the app is available and working.

The app allows you to remotely lock and unlock your door as well as check the status of your lock in case you forgot whether you locked it or not. You can also set it up so you can receive notifications when someone locks and unlocks your door. Through the app, you will be able to create profiles for your friends and loved ones that you want to give access to your house. You can create schedules when they will visit and send them invitations when you want or need them to come over.

When it comes to the aforementioned in-home delivery service, from the app you can check the status of the delivery and also watch and monitor them as they happen. And in case you change your mind about having an Amazon delivery person have access to your house, you can block the delivery and they will just place the product on your doorstep.

The Amazon Key app is available to download for free on the Google Play Store. It seems to be compatible with almost all devices. The Amazon Key kit is scheduled to start shipping by November 8 so if you ordered one, it should be on its way soon.