Amazon wants to create an ecosystem wherein you don’t need to open your computer or laptop or even browse through your phone to place orders for products that you immediately need or you regularly order. The online retailer giant’s Prime Now membership lets you order in as few steps as possible and have it delivered quickly. Now, you can let Alexa, Amazon’s digital assistant, order for you and have it at your doorstep within a two-hour delivery period.

There are already tens of thousands of products that are already available on Prime Now and now with Alexa voice shopping available on any of your Alexa-powered speakers and devices, it’s as easy as just telling it, “Alexa, order (insert product here) through Prime Now.” And of course, it will even give suggestions as to what other products will go well with what you’re ordering through suggestive selling and upselling, as long as it’s part of the Prime Now catalogue.

Alexa will then also tell you when is the next available two-hour delivery to manage your expectation. Well, at least you get free delivery so that’s something. There is also a minimum order of course, so you will probably need to keep adding from the catalogue, but Alexa is always there ready to help anyway. And if you’re ordering wine, beer, or any spirits, you need to be 21 and above of course and you would need to present an ID upon delivery. Alcohol delivery is only available in selected cities like Seattle, Washington, and beer and wine in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.

There are currently around 30 Prime Now eligible cities and you would also need to have a default payment and shipping address recorded on your Prime membership to do voice shopping with Alexa. You can use your Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap, Fire Tablet, and Fire TV to tell Alexa to buy something.

