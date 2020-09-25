Amazon has earlier announced the new Fire TV Stick accompanied by a Lite variant. Both the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are now listed on Amazon and are ready for pre-order. They will be released on September 30, 2020 which is the same day as the official launch of the next-gen Chromecast with Google TV and Remote. Fire TV users were last offered access to HBO and now you have two new options to purchase if you want to upgrade your system.

The new Fire TV Stick is described to be more powerful with HDR and Dolby Atmos support. As with most Amazon smart devices, this one comes with Alexa Voice Remote with AV device controls. The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is more affordable. It offers decent features like Alexa Voice Remote Lite, HDR support, and full-HD media streaming. Everything has been upgraded including improved Alexa voice integration, additional and new content-discovery features, plus user profiles for personalized recommendations.

The next-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are Amazon’s latest offering for the smart entertainment game. Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services’ Vice President Marc Whitten said, “With a redesigned Fire TV experience tailored to each user, it’s even simpler to stream your favorite shows with our more powerful, next-generation Fire TV Stick and our even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite.”

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is the more accessible and affordable version at only $29.99. That is one low-priced streaming device in the market today. It is 50% more powerful compared to the older Fire TV Stick. It can only stream full HD but that’s good enough for its price. It also offers Alexa Voice Remote Lite and support for HDR.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick costs $39.99. It boasts HDR, 1080p at 60fps media streaming, a 1.7GHz quad-core processor, dual-band/dual-antenna wifi, and Dolby Atmo. The Alexa Voice Remote allows easier control of other smart devices with dedicated power/volume/mute buttons. The product consumes 50% less power but is 50% more powerful in performance.

When it comes to availability, the two will be available by September 30 in key markets like the US, Canada, the UK, Japan, Italy, India, France, Germany, and Spain. Meanwhile, the Fire TV Stick Lite will also be sold in those countries with the addition of Brazil, Australia, and Mexico. It will be the first Fire TV experience for the countries mentioned.