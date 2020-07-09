If you’ve decided to just totally cut off your cable TV and rely on streaming and live TV streaming apps, it can still sometimes be hard to keep track of all your subscriptions and also the schedule. If you have a Fire TV, it should probably make things easier as their Live TV discovery features has added even more Live TV streaming apps including SLING TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV. This should make it easier to browse through all the available channels across different apps.

While you would think that one Live TV app should be enough, there are so many offerings and features from various services that some have two or more that they subscribe to. And so the Live TV discovery features of Fire TV should come in handy. You will have to download the app or service to your Fire TV and then log in to your respective accounts. Once you’ve done both, the live channels will then appear on your entire Fire TV experience.

You will be able to access live channels in the Recent or On-now Ron on the home screen. There’s also a Lie tab where you can see all the channels organized by recently watched, by category, and by content organizer. You can also see an integrated channel guide to have access to the unified programming guide so you can schedule your live TV viewing accordingly. You can also customize the rows with your favorite channels.

The channel guide is actually similar to what you would be seeing if you have a cable TV subscription. You can browse shows across multiple apps or channels so if you don’t know what time that show or game or movie will be streaming. You can also just channel surf if you don’t know what you want to watch at that moment. And of course, since this is Fire TV, you can use Alexa to get to your content faster.

There are almost 20 integrated live TV apps now to the Fire TV Live TV discovery features, including SLING TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live, Philo, Pluto TV, Red Bull TV, and Twitch. Plus, Prime Video channels like HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, MLB.TV, PGA Tour Live, and NBA League Pass.