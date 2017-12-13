Amazon is selling the Echo Show with a much lower price. While a discount is always welcome, we’re not quite sure what to think of this one. Sales have been on a decline since October, going from $229 to $199 and now it’s further down to $149.99. That’s already an $80 discount off the original price. The Alexa-powered display has been the topic of recent discussions since YouTube has been pulling out from the device over a dispute.

The YouTube app was pulled out and was listed back again. And then just recently, the video app was pulled off from the Amazon Fire TV and Echo Show. We have a feeling the latest pricecut has something to do with that move but there’s also the fact that it’s the holiday season. Amazon could really just being generous or maybe it wants to get rid of the stocks. Either way, the consumers will benefit with the lower prices. There’s also the Product Red version of the Amazon Echo available this Christmas.

The Echo Show is just one of the many Echo devices offered by Amazon. There’s also the first-gen Echo in its cylindrical form followed by the Echo Dot. This Echo Show is the first to have a screen designed with the intention to work as a home tablet. They are all powered by Alexa which is the Google Assistant’s main rival. Alexa has been getting important updates recently including integration with a number of services plus new features.

