You’re probably familiar with PRODUCT(RED) items, particularly Apple products and some that have been sold on Amazon. This means it’s a partnership with the (RED) Global Fund which has made it their mission to fight the AIDS epidemic. But now is the first time you’ll see an actual Amazon product sporting the (RED) color and brand. A new PRODUCT(RED) variant of the second generation Amazon Echo is now available and $10 of each purchase will be donated to the various projects of the AIDS-fighting organization.

The Echo PRODUCT(RED) functions just like the second generation smart speaker that was launched just last October. The only difference is that it comes in a red sleeve instead of the more muted ones that we’re used to, like the charcoal, heather gray, sandstone, wood veneer oak, walnut, and silver metal of the original Echo devices. The great thing is that if you want to change your device’s look, you can now just buy the sleeve and switch it out for the red, until some time when you need it to be red again.

The bad news is that you can only have the red sleeve if you get the Echo PRODUCT(RED) itself. They’re not selling the sleeve as a standalone. So this is probably just for those who’re already thinking of getting a smart speaker for their house and have decided on getting an Echo device. Unless you really want a red smart speaker, then you will probably be willing to spend to get a second Echo for your house.

The Echo PRODUCT(RED) is priced at $99.99 but $10 of that will go to the (RED) Global Fund. You can already pre-order it and it will start shipping by December 6.

VIA: SlashGear