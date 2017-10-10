Google pulling out YouTube from the Echo Show got us scratching our heads. The tech giant simply said that Amazon was in violation of some of their terms of service while Amazon said there is no technical reason and that it is “disappointing and hurts the customers”. The Echo Show has big potential to make it big because it’s a convenient device to use. It’s like a tablet but smarter with Alexa.

Google may not have liked the idea that Amazon was able to release this smart device first but it’s firm on the reason provided. Because of this pullout, Amazon has been feeling the impact: sales are going down. A YouTube-less Echo Show is almost pointless now because the former is the top video sharing site and app. The immediate result since Google disabled YouTube from playing on the device is a barrage of one-star reviews. Customers have started to share their complaints and frustrations especially the pullout was done without any warning to the customers or any explanation whatsoever.

Sales of the Amazon Echo Show are on a decline although we don’t have the numbers. Amazon doesn’t post sales figures but only sales rankings. It’s not definite that the YouTube removal is the top reason but what else could the reason be? We could be wrong but we see there is a public outrage. The device is said to be practically useless without YouTube. Without the “Show” factor, then this device will be just another smart speaker.

If you’re still interested in this Echo Show, it’s available now with a 30% discount. From $229, it’s down to $199.99 with free shipping already. You can avail of the Echo Show directly from Amazon in either Black or White model.

SOURCE: Amazon