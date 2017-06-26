It was only less than two weeks ago when Amazon offered a massive deal for Father’s Day. The smart device was sold for only $139.99 after a forty-dollar discount for a limited time as an exclusive deal for the dads. This time around, it’s the Amazon Echo’s turn to be offered with a lower price tag. From $179, you can now available of the smart speaker for only $129. The $50 discount is significant so if you’ve been wanting to buy the Echo, perhaps this is the best time to buy one before another model is released.

Actually, this discount could be because there is a new model: the Amazon Echo Show. The company also rolled out the Echo Look very recently so Amazon has been busy saturating that market with Google Home competitors.

To review how this Echo can be useful, the device can work as a smart speaker that will play your fave tunes from TuneIn, iHeartReadio, Pandora, Spotify, or Amazon Music. The Echo plays well with Alexa which is the voice assistant that rivals Siri and the Google Assistant.

Simply ask Alexa to do things for you like send a message to a friend, call your mom or girlfriend, check out sports schedules or scores, control your smart home appliances, or read audiobooks. The Amazon Echo is compatible with a number of connected devices from Samsung SmartThings, ecobee, Nest, Philips Hue, and WeMo.

