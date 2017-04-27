Alexa just got smarter…and more fashionable too. Amazon’s voice assistant has become a photographer and style guru in one with the introduction of the Echo Look. It’s a new hands-free camera and style assistant that captures a photo of you with a depth-sensing cam, LED lighting, and computer vision. This device can help you look your best and be stylish all the time.

The Echo Look allows you to use your voice to start taking photos, build your own style lookbook, share images, and even get a second opinion. Through time, the Style Check will be more intelligent and more fashion-forward as it learns algorithms and advice from different fashion stylists. Alexa can also do many other things like set alarms, share with you the news, provide weather or traffic updates, stream music, and control your other smart home gadgets.

Anything Alexa can do from the Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, Alexa can also do thru the Echo Look. It offers over 10,000 different skills so it’s really smarter and more interactive. Ask Alexa to take a photo or video of you so you can see how you look from different angles (as if the mirror is not enough). You can also request Alexa to order your coffee from Starbucks, check your commute, or see what is on your Outlook or Google Calendar for the day.

The Echo Look features a hands-free camera, built-in LED lighting, microphone array, speaker, mic & camera off button, and a standard tripod socket. The base is adjustable but you can also mount the device on your wall. It works with a compatible Echo Look app so you can create your own lookbook, browse through outfits, and ask for opinion about your outfit with the Style Check service.

The Echo Look with Alexa is priced at $199.99. It’s currently offered exclusively on Amazon by invitation.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: Amazon