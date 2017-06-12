Amazon probably assumes that fathers love gadgets, based on all the massive sales they’re offering as the world (well, most of the world) celebrates Fathers’ Day next Sunday. If you’ve been meaning to get your dad or husband or uncle (or just yourself, even if you’re not a father) that Amazon Echo device that you know they want, now is the time. You’ll get discounts as big as $40 off and you need to decide whether or not you need to get it, since it will only last until the end of day on June 17.

If it’s the Amazon Echo you want, you’ll get a huge $40 discount if you buy it now as you only have to pay $139.99. The second generation Amazon Echo Dot meanwhile is now only $39.99 so you get a $10 discount. It’s small, but it’s still a discount. The Amazon Tap is now less than $100, well technically, at $99.99. That’s a $30 discount they’re giving you.

It’s not the only the Amazon Echo devices that are getting a price cut just for this week. The Amazon Fire TV with 4K HD Antenna bundle is also now just $99.99, when it is originally $116.97. If the father in your life is more of a reader, then you can get him a Kindle. Various models have discounts from $20 and even up to $90 off (That Kindle Oasis isn’t doing too well eh?)

During last year’s Black Friday deals, certain deals were only available if you ordered it through Alexa. There is no instruction like that for this Father’s Day deal so we assume that anyone can just order it from any device and still get that discount.

SOURCE: Amazon (1), (2), (3), (4)