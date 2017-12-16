Ah, AOL. Remember the first time you tried the Internet? AOL was perhaps one of the most prominent Internet services back then. The brand has since evolved into many diffferent things but the last news we heard about it was it would discontinue Alto email app by November 9. We knew it was coming to and end soon, as well as, those other AOL-branded services. The latest to shut down is the AOL Instant Messenger.

AIM is no more. Last day is December 15. After today, it will be discontinued which means no more messages can be sent or received through AIM. The Verizon-owned brand is rendering all apps and software no longer accessible (read: useless).

You won’t see AIM on the Play Store. Sorry, it’s gone forever. If it’s part of your childhood and early Internet days, you may feel sentimental but it’s bound to happen soon.

The company behind it tried its best to hold on to the iconic brand by launching the AOL Play Music app, a browser bookmark, AOL OnePoint Mobile, and the Alto 2.0 email app. AOL tried really hard, even announcing Alexa integration with the Alto Mail’s built-in calendar earlier this year. Sadly, that didn’t pan out well as the email app was recently discontinued.

SOURCE: AOL