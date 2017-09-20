We’ve seen and we’ve liked 8Bitdo’s previous attempts at game controllers. They look and sound like an outfit who puts a lot of thought into their products and designs – especially all their retro controllers. This new product – the SN30 Pro – sports the same retro aesthetic, but it carries a lot of oomph in terms of compatibility.

If you like to be in control even in mobile gaming, you will probably appreciate a gaming controller that is compatible with most of your devices – be it your Android smartphone, your Windows laptop, or your brand spanking new Nintendo Switch. The SN30 Pro game controller is compatible with all of these platforms.

This retro controller is full featured – don’t let the old school look fool you. It has a full button set with clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, wireless Bluetooth, rechargeable battery, home and screenshot buttons, and a USB-C connector. You need a proper d-pad? The SN30 Pro’s got you covered.

This controller is now available for pre-order via Amazon, retailing at USD$50.00. The item will ship in December of this year. This makes for a great holiday gift for serious mobile gamers.