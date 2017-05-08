It’s stylish, classic, and just plain fun. The SFC30 Bluetooth Controller and NES Classic Bluetooth Receiver Exclusive Bundle gives your gameplay a touch of retro charm, and it’s offered to Android Community readers at 23% off the retail price for a limited time. There’s a lot of retro game controllers out there, but not all are created equally. While most look the part, only controllers made by 8Bitdo have the functionality and durability that’s required for serious gameplay. They use superior components and feature a build quality that’s second to none, so you’ll be able to use your retro controller for years to come.

The 8Bitdo SFC30 Controller looks and feels just like the original gamepad that came with Nintendo’s Super Famicom game system, but offers modern features that makes it compatible with today’s consoles. It features Bluetooth compatibility, so you can connect it to a wide range of devices, and it’s got built in memory so you can upgrade the firmware over time.

Got an NES Classic? Then you’ll love this package. The NES Classic has been the most sought after game console for the past six months. Although demand was — and still is — high, users complained that the cables on the included controllers were unreasonably short. That’s why the SFC30 comes with an exclusive Bluetooth receiver that’s designed especially for use with the NES Classic.

Just plug the Bluetooth receiver into your NES Classic and you can play games in complete comfort from clear across the room. It’s retro gaming the way it was meant to be played.

Get this deal before it’s gone. Pick up your SFC30 Bluetooth Controller and NES Classic Bluetooth Receiver Exclusive Bundle for just $39.99 at Android Community Deals. Also available is the SNES30 controller package, which is the same as the SFC30, but looks just like the original gamepad from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.