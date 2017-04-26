ZTE USA seems to be on a roll these days, launching new smartphones left and right. It works with several mobile carriers in the country and after the Axon 7S and Blade Max 2 on US Cellular, it’s Boost Mobile’s turn to offer a new ZTE phone. As the second biggest no-contract phone provider and fourth biggest phone supplier in the United States, ZTE just introduced the ZTE MAX XL. This isn’t a tablet but a big smartphone with a huge 6-inch screen. Don’t be fooled by its size because the phone is very much affordable at only $129.

The 6-inch ZTE MAX XL smartphone is now ready only from Boost Mobile. It boasts of a low price but with a big battery, big screen, and High Performance User Equipment (HPUE) technology. The MAX XL also offers reliable mobile connection all the time so you can enjoy social media, web browsing, and media playback whenever and wherever.

This premium phone is ideal for those looking for a budget-friendly device. The specs are good enough for standard mobile device use. It can also be the perfect gadget if you are a frequent traveler because it allows international roaming with any eligible network.

Phone features a 6-inch IPS FHD screen topped by a Gorilla Glass 3 display, 3990mAh battery, fast fingerprint sensor, 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card for storage expansion up to 128GB, and Android Nougat OS out of the box. This could be ZTE’s follow-up to the old Boost MAX from three years ago.

You can get the ZTE MAX XL from Boost Mobile under the Unlimited Gigs plan. This offer includes unlimited 4G LTE data and unlimited talk, text and data for streaming music, games, and videos. Price is only $50 for each line but you can get up to five for $30 on each line.

SOURCE: ZTE USA (1),(2)