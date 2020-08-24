We know for a fact that ZTE is working on Axon A20 5G smartphone, which will be the first phone with an in-screen selfie camera. Many companies including Xiaomi, OPPO, Huawei, and even Samsung have hinted on working on similar tech but none of these brands have gone ahead with it commercially. ZTE is all set to do it, and the company has released a teaser video that makes fun of notches, hole-punch, and pop-up cameras that have been the face of front cameras all these years.

Besides the video, a poster has also been spotted on Weibo that shows the near bezel-less smartphone – that maximizes screen real estate with an in-screen selfie camera and not a pop-up – in three new shades, adding to the already revealed black color. The image provides a look at the phone’s beautiful display and the vertical rear camera module confirming the 64MP main shooter.

According to reports, ZTE is slated to unveil the Axon A20 5G on September 1, 2020. There is not much we know about the phone’s specs yet, but it was recently listed on TENAA. From the listing, we know it will come with 6.92-inch OLED true full screen supporting a 2460 × 1080 resolution. The handset is going to be powered by an octa-core processor clocked up to 2.4GHz (most likely a Snapdragon 765G).

Other than this, the ZTE Axon A20 5G will have a 4120mAh battery and will come with up to 12GB of RAM paired with up to 256GB on onboard storage. The camera under the display is going to be a 32MP selfie clicker. There is going to be an in-display fingerprint scanner for quick access. We’ll have all the details once ZTE launches the phone on September 1. Stay tuned!