ZTE did roll out a new smartphone at the Mobile World Congress. The Nubia N1 Lite is a new mid-range smartphone that was introduced with an LTE phone that can reach gigabit speeds, the Blade V8 Mini, and the Blade V8 Lite. The Chinese OEM didn’t scrimp on production and launch and looks like it won’t take a break anytime soon as a new teaser was sighted on Weibo recently.

ZTE is said to be launching a new Nubia-branded phone that boasts of a dual camera. It may be the first from Nubia with a dual camera system and within the mid-range phone category. Looking at the image, the two round objects could definitely mean the dual lens setup. It actually reminds us of when Huawei was teasing the P9 with a couple of O’s. We held on to that #00 which actually turned out to be the dual lens camera system.

The event is scheduled to happen on March 21. We don’t have any significant information except for the two circles but rumor has it the upcoming ZTE Nubia device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, borderless display, at least 16GB storage, and a microSD card slot.

There is also the possibility of a Nubia Z17 mini as a specs list popped up also on Weibo. Here are the features we can figure out so far: Snapdragon 652 or 653, Adreno 510, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 5.2-inch screen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 3000mAh battery, Quickcharge 3.0, IMX258 sensor, and USB Type-C connectivity. The Z17 name is clear but we’re thinking it could also refer to the Nubia Z11 we’ve mentioned before. The ’17’ could also be a ’12’ so there is a possibility it could be the new Z12. As with any other early sightings, nothing is confirmed yet until an official announcement or unveiling.

VIA: Weibo (1),(2)