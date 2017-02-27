ZTE is coming right at us with new midrange and budget phones at the start of the year, and from ZTE’s recent offerings, we know we can expect competent hardware at affordable prices. At MWC 2017, ZTE is unveiling the Blade V8 Mini and the Blade V8 Lite, both targeted at the midrange and lower tiers of the market to give you better options for relatively cheap.

The Blade V8 Mini is a handy 5-inch phone that will be perfect for those who want a phone they can handle with one hand. The 5-inch HD (720p) display will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The Blade V8 Mini features a dual-camera setup at the back (13MP + 2MP) to give you adjustable depth of field via software. It also features a rear-placed fingerprint sensor, a 2,800mAh battery that should be enough given the small screen, and everything runs under Android Nougat.

The Blade V8 Lite is a budget-priced phone that should do the trick for younger users. There’s a 5-inch FullHD (1080p) display powered by a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor, supported by 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It also has a rear-placed fingerprint sensor and a basic 8MP/5MP camera combo, and will feature Nougat out of the box as well.

We figure the Blade V8 Lite will be the more affordable of the two, but no pricing details have been given for these two phones yet. Check out our MWC 2017 coverage by clicking on that tag link.