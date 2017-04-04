ZTE has been a popular household name not only in China but also in the United States. In the US, it is now the second blargest in the no-contract market and fourth biggest phone supplier. The company has been busy rolling out new mobile devices and inviting users to join the Android 7.1.1 preview program. It also has the upcoming ZTE Quartz smartwatch but while waiting for the new devices, the company is also showing off the Prestige 2 which you can now get online and from some Best Buy stores.

The ZTE Prestige 2 is a follow-up to the first-gen Prestige phone. It’s currently listed with a $79.99 price tag on Virgin Mobile and Boost Mobile. This is one affordable phone from ZTE USA that is ready to serve your basic smartphone needs with a long-lasting 2035mAh removable battery, 5-inch FWVGA screen, 5MP rear and front shooters, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 32GB.

The ZTE Prestige 2 isn’t exactly prestigious if we’re talking about the specs and features but it’s good enough for your daily call, text, and browsing needs. It can be your secondary phone or something you’d give to the kids.

Both Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile offer great deals to all ZTE Prestige 2 users from unlimited data to unlimited talk, text, and mobile best for streaming music, gaming, and videos. There’s the Boost Mobile Unlimited Gigs that costs $50 per month and another $30 for a new line. The line includes unlimited 4G LTE data, talk, text and mobile.

Boost Mobile can extend the plan with roaming in Mexico if you’re a frequent traveller with the Todo Mexico Plus add-on for only $5 on top of your monthly fee. As for Virgin Mobile USA, you can try the no-contract DATA LOVE and DATA LOVE+ plans that include data-free music streaming. If you want more high-speed, you can upgrade to the Data Pack for only $10 or $5 for 2GB or $1GB each month.

SOURCE: ZTE