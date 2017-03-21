Last month, we had news of ZTE finally having an Android Wear smartwatch coming soon to the market through some FCC documents that were leaked. We did not know much about it then but now an “independent source” has shown photos and shared details with Android Police about what they are calling the ZTE Quartz or model number ZW10. The wearable will be running on Android Wear 2.0, although it seems like it won’t have Near-Field Communication or NFC connectivity.

Based on what we could see from the leaked photos, the smartwatch is sporting a metal body with a round bezel with tick marks and then a small button on side. The band seems to have a carbon fiber-like pattern on it, and it doesn’t look like it will have interchangeable bands as well. Design-wise, it doesn’t bring anything new to the table and seems like it’s going for the “looks like a normal watch but is actually a smartwatch” look that most OEMs and classic watchmakers are going for.

It seems to be running on Android Wear 2.0 on top of the 7.1.1 Nougat, based on the settings. Other than that, we don’t really know much about what’s inside, except for the fact that it will not have NFC, or a heart rate monitor. It will have 3G connectivity but not LTE so it will be able to function on its own without having to be tethered to a smartphone.

We don’t have any details yet as to the pricing but it will most probably be in the mid-tier level given the lack of some of the high-end specs. We’re probably hear more about the ZTE Quartz soon.

VIA: Android Police