The ZTE Blade V8 Pro was announced at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas earlier this month. It was introduced together with the crowdsourced Hawkeye phone. It’s a mid-range phone alright but the specs are impressive you’d think it’s a premium flagship phone. Well, the Pro in the name does add to the phone’s credibility.

The phone was first leaked last December and now we’ve got good news for you–the Blade V8 Pro is now available. Beginning today, January 18, ZTE is making the smartphone available unlocked for nothing above $230. It’s now up for sale online.

The feature-packed Blade V8 Pro is available unlocked for nothing over $230. The Blade line has always been known for its high-end features at affordable prices. There’s a dual SIM slot, expandable storage, dual-lens camera, and a fingerprint sensor. ZTE is very much popular in the unlocked phone business and this one is no different.

In the United States, you can get the Blade V8 Pro from NewEgg.com, B&H.com, and zteusa.com.

ZTE Blade V8 Pro Key Specifications:

• OS: Android Marshmallow

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with X9 LTE

• Display: 5.5 inch Full HD display, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3.0

• Dimensions: 156 x 77 x 9.1mm

• Weight: 185g

• Battery: 3140mAh battery

• RAM: 3GB

• Storage: 32GB (expandable up to 128GB)

• Cam: Dual Camera setup, two 13 MP rear cameras, 4K video capture (main)

• Cam: 8MP(front)

• Connectivity: Bluetooth, GPS, microUSB, 4G/LTE, WiFi

• Others: Fingerprint Recognition Sensor, Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 technology, Dual SIM slot, USB Type C