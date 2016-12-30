We are just a few days away from 2017’s first major tech trade show, the Consumer Electronics Show or CES in Las Vegas. A lot of gadgets and devices are expected to be announced or unveiled there. Chinese brand will supposedly be showing off its new mid-tier flagship, the Blade V8. But as early as now, images of the devices have been leaked in Russia, and it looks like the previously rumored dual camera set-up is happening, if these pictures are true.

The ZTE Blade V8 is being billed as a direct competitor to Huawei’s Honor 8 in the battle of the mid-tier and affordable smartphones that have almost flagship specifications. Based on the images, it has a brushed metal body and the fingerprint scanner is located in the physical home button at the front. More importantly, it has dual rear cameras, which seems to be the trend among smartphones now so mobile users can take even more better pictures on their devices.

Previous rumors and leaks have said that the Blade V8 will have a 5.2-inch 1080p touchscreen display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 435 chipset. It will have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which will probably be expandable. Camera-wise, the dual camera at the rear will be at 13MP and 2MP resolution while the selfie shooter will be at 13MP as well. It will be running on Androud 7.0 Nougat under ZTE’s MiFavor UI 4.0.

There are no pricing leaks yet but if it’s competing against the Honor 8, then it will be somewhere within the range of $399. Of course all of these details aren’t confirmed yet but we have a few more days to see if any of them are true.

VIA: Hi-Tech @ Mail.RU