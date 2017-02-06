The new ZTE Blade A2 Plus is now available in India via Flipkart. We haven’t heard anything about the Blade series recently except for the Blade V8 Pro going on sale back in January. Its images were leaked ahead of CES and now, this new Blade being offered in India appears to be one kick-ass device (well, at least for its price category) just by looking at the specs.

For its price of RS 11,999 which is only $179 in the US, the features are already very good: 5.5-inch Full HD display, 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for 128GB storage expansion, 13MP main camera, 8MP front-facing shooter, 1.5 GHz MTK MT6750T Cortex A5 Octa Core Processor, and a 5000 mAh battery.

The ZTE Blade A2 Plus listed on the Indian e-commerce site is the Grey 32GB variant. Battery is powerful enough that it can also power another device if there’s a need. Phone also comes with a wide-angle screen flash so the display can be used as a camera flash. You can have the best selfies because the screen as a flash offers more light.

ZTE Blade A2 Plus also features the One Tap feature that allows the fingerprint reader to work different functions like answer a call, take photos, and unlock the phone among others.

