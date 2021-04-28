We have not heard anything new about a new ZTE Blade phone lately. The last time was back in October when Verizon’s Yahoo Mobile started offering the affordable ZTE Blade A3Y. That one followed the ZTE Blade A3 Prime that was announced with removable battery back in June. The ZTE Blade 10 series is now getting a follow up as the company has just introduced the new ZTE Blade 11 Prime. It’ is probably just one of the several variants ZTE USA would be releasing.

The ZTE Blade 11 Prime name sounds premium but it is very affordable at below $200. It is only a 4G LTE phone but makes an impression with the triple rear camera system and wireless and reverse charging. The phone also offers ample onboard storage for its price.

Like the ZTE Blade A3Y, the ZTE Blade 11 Prime is also available on Yahoo Mobile and Visible. It’s only $192 so that’s great value for your money especially if you’re looking for a new smartphone.

ZTE USA CEO Brad Li describes the product: “The Blade 11 Prime is balanced with a careful selection of features that enhance the user experience without increasing price. Our approach along with Visible’s offering is like a breath of fresh air in a marketplace that experiences price inflation every year. We hope consumers agree as the sales of our Blade smartphones continue upward.”

The ZTE Blade 11 Prime features a decent 8MP front camera plus the 16MP + 8MP + 2MP cameras at the back. AI scene detection features and an 80-degree wide angle lens are also part of the package. The 4000mAh battery charges via a USB-C cable but can also be wirelessly charged.

Other features include a large 6.5-inch display, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB of RAM, microSD card slot for memory expansion (2TB max), and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is ready in Sky Blue with a texturized plastic backing.