This 2021 may be the year when 5G phones begin to really take flight. More 5G phones are being introduced left and right now. More carriers and networks in more countries have also started to expand their 5G coverage. In the past couple of years, 5G connectivity has been offered with premium flagship devices. In 2020, mid-range 5G phones have entered the market. There are more OEMs that released their 5G entries and here is the latest: the Blade X1. The phone is now available on Visible.

Visible’s Blade X1 5G is offered unlocked. If you order on Visible you can even get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick. The Midnight color 128GB version is available for $384 but you can purchase it for as low as $16 per month.

Blade X1 5G Specs

The 5G smartphone is sleek and light. It comes with a 6.5-inch full screen display, FHD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, small punch hole cutout for a selfie camera, and DTS:X Ultra audio. The screen offers an immersive viewing experience while the audio delivers immersive entertainment and gaming experience.

The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor plus 6GB of RAM. When it comes to imaging, there is the AI quad camera system headlined by a 48MP camera with beauty capture.

The 4000mAh battery can last the whole day. The Smart Power modes help in extending the battery. There is also a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 enabled charger. You can use the Blade X1 5G on Visible’s 5G network with a Visible 5G plan.