You may have missed or forgotten this information but Yahoo was acquired by Verizon Communications in 2017. Yahoo is still trying to remain relevant but to be honest, we think it will be difficult for the brand to do so. Well, it’s not giving up. In fact, it recently launched a new phone service under the Verizon network. Maybe, just maybe, people will give their attention to Yahoo like in the early 2000s. Yahoo Mobile is an unlimited phone service that will allow consumers to enjoy connectivity and content anytime, anywhere.

Yahoo Mobile will offer the 4G LTE network of Verizon to more people. It’s more of a personalized Yahoo experience for the mobile consumers who trust the brand. Verizon Media’s CEO Guru Gowrappan shared: “With the launch of Yahoo Mobile, we are continuing to evolve our business by bringing a new, personalized Yahoo experience to the market that feeds our users’ passions, and also attracts new audiences. Combining the strengths of Verizon’s assets in wireless, technology, and media will enable us to deliver a valuable consumer offering and experiences that give people more of what they want.”

It’s about what the consumers want from a mobile network. It offers value for the public who may be tired of paying for stuff that doesn’t have value to them. This Yahoo Mobile service will offer unlimited text, talk, and data plus unlimited mobile hotspot. The hotspot though can only be used by one connected device at once.

The plan also offers Yahoo Mail Pro for ad-free email and Account Pro for 24/7 Yahoo account customer service. The connection is from Verizon’s 4G LTE network and is available for $39.99/month.

Yahoo Mobile has been introducing other new services like launched membership programs with Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports, TechCrunch, and HuffPost. The new Yahoo Mobile unlimited plan is expected to offer more value for the customers in the US.