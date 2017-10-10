The ZTE Axon M was first rumored to be a truly foldable smartphone. It could be the Axon Multy dual screen phone we sighted before and now we’ve got information a related device has recently visited the FCC. This could mean the phone is about to be unleashed in the American market and it’s only a matter of time before the official launch. The smartphone sighted on the FCC website is also believed to have a foldable design which is different from the common clamshell phone.

The ZTE Axon M could be a foldable phone with dual screens. If the Chinese OEMs make the announcement, then it would be ahead of Samsung and other top phone brands who have been working on the same phone design. A diagram was also spotted, showing what could be the foldable Axon. It appears to have two screens with rounded corners and one panel having one rear camera. The height is 5.9-inches so it could be considered more of a phablet. When unfolded, diagonal screen size would be 6.8-inches with a 1920 x 2160 resolution, probably housed in a 197mm and 7.75-in diagonal dimension.

This ZTE Axon M is also known as the Z999 Axon M with FCC ID SRQ-Z999. The phone runs Android 7.1.2 Nouat OS but we’re expecting it will be ready Android Oreo at launch. Another rumor has it ZTE will make the official reveal on the 17th of October. Let’s wait and see how the Axon M will turn out. We’re crossing our fingers this will be the first truly acceptable foldable smartphone.

SOURCE: FCC