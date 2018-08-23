The next ZTE Axon phone is coming soon. After the ZTE Axon 7, the next device from the Chinese OEM is the Axon 9 as per a teaser image we spotted on Weibo. Actually, there are two images: one shows the number ‘9’ while the other one shows a full image of a smartphone with a notched display, blue rear cover, and dual main cameras. After months of facing challenges in the United States, ZTE seems to be ready to introduce a new device.

The last one we saw from the company was the ZTE Nubia Z18S that was leaked last month. That wasn’t the notched phone whose patent we saw earlier and was made public though.

The ZTE phone with dual notch design is this ZTE Axon 9. You can say it’s another new phone with a notch but we want to know how it will better than the ZTE Axon 7.

We’re surprised ZTE is skipping Axon 8. We’re not really interested in the name right now. We know the Axon 9 or Axon 9 Pro will be ZTE’s first phone with a notch.

The new Axon phone is unofficial yet but this one appears to look very different from its predecessor. For one, there’s the notched design and then the dual cameras are now on the upper left part of the rear panel. And judging on the recent events, ZTE needs to sell this Axon 9 for all the lost revenue. Let’s wait and see for the official product announcement.

