ZTE is probably tired seeing its company name in news items that are not even about their products and gadgets, so this is a breath of fresh air for them – a news item that is actually about one of their products. Of course, the ZTE Nubia Z18S is still not an official product, but there are now rumors that this could be an interesting device. The leaked promo shots show a phone that has a front full-screen display without a notch, but they also show a secondary display at the back of the phone.

The Nubia Z18S – if these leaked promo images be true – appears have a dedicated display on the rear aside from the main display up front. If you remember the Yota Phone – that Russian-made phone with an e-ink display screens on the back – then you’re pretty close to what these pictures are showing We have no way of knowing what type of display this is, or what the functionality is, but it would probably be a lower resolution display.

The images only show one camera, as the full-screen display up front doesn’t have a notch (yay!). The secondary display at the back would eliminate the need for a selfie cam, because the main camera can now be used to take selfies and even video chat sessions.

There is still very little by way of specs for the Nubia Z18S, but it did appear on a semi-official list as one of the phones that was expected to have the Snapdragon 845 chipset. If that is the case, then this phone would probably be in the flagship range. We eagerly await the other specs that would be on this specific smartphone, especially now that ZTE is friendly-like to the US market (sort of).

This execution of the dual-display phone is a fresh take, but is it a tad bit too late? Admittedly, there’s potential for additional displays to do something few other phones can. Things like displaying Google Maps when you’re navigating somewhere or eliminating the need for a front-facing camera is very much needed at this point. The potential has been there for years, but what of the folding phone revolution that Samsung is rumored to be starting by end of year or next year?

Would you be interested to get a dual-display phone? At the very least, it is a fresh take on functionality of the smartphone, and we’ve been needing something fresh for quite a while now.

SOURCE: Smartplay