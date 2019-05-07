ZTE may no longer be flourishing in the United States due to several restrictions but the Chinese OEM is still active. The brand is still very much active in its native country and anywhere it is sold. The last smartphone we featured from the company was the ZTE Blade V10. It was then followed by the Nubia Red Magic 3 and the Nubia Alpha. The latest ZTE-branded flagship phone has been anticipated since February since it was said to be a 5G device.

The ZTE Axon 10 5G was revealed earlier. The Pro variant is also now available in China.

ZTE’s official release in China comes over a couple of months since the MWC 2019 announcement. The flagship Axon 10 Pro can be considered as a premium phone because of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 128GB or 256GB storage using a F2FS file system, and 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM. It comes with a 6.47-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. The in-display fingerprint scanner is also present.

Camera performance is delivered by a three rear camera system that includes a 48MP main cam with f/1.7 aperture, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle shooter that brings the 125-degree field of view, and an 8MP sensor with a telephoto zoom lens. The 20MP front-facing camera is making an impression since the smartphone is still fairly affordable.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro already includes USB-C port, NFC support, an absentee headphone jack, and 4000mAh battery. You can charge the phone’s battery wirelessly. A 5G variant will also be available from the ZTE Axon line.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G is the OEM’s first 5G flagship phone. We’re expecting more 5G phones will be introduced in the coming months not only from ZTE but also other brands.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro’s price tag reads 3199 CNY ($473) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage version. The 12GB RAM with 256GB memory costs 4199 CNY which is about $621. The regular 4G LTE version will be up for purchase starting today from the following online stores: DJ.com, Tmall.com, and MYZTE.com.