There are only a few 5G phones we know but ZTE wants to be added to the shortlist. The Chinese OEM has recently announced the Axon 10 Pro 5G. It follows the ZTE Axon 9 from last year. As the company’s very first 5G flagship phone, we’re not expecting much it to be the best but at this point, we can say it’s one of the more advanced. Of course, we can say that because there aren’t many choices yet.

The new Axon phone is a premium flagship smartphone, ready with its high specs such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 5G connectivity courtesy of the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, and the AI Performance Engine. For improved graphics, ZTE added the Axon Vision graphics optimization for perfect viewing all the time.

ZTE’s 5G flagship smartphone is developed in partnership with Elisa and Hutchison Drei Austria and China Unicom. It offers high performance in gaming and videos, speed in navigation and browsing, accurate in-display fingerprint scanning, and excellent audio.

ZTE worked hard on different 5G innovations to ensure the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G is ready for the world, and not just China. The reliable connection can be expected with the slot antenna and adjustable antenna architecture solution. Here are the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G’s specs and features: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform, Snapdragon X50 5G modem, Smart SAR solution, and AI functions (triple-camera, motion capture scene recognition, portrait lighting adjustment, user behavior).

ZTE still needs to test the 5G for the Axon 10 Pro so it can present the phone to other mobile carriers in key markets all over the world.

SOURCE: ZTE